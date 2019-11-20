Representative Pat Harkins pushes for workplace safety precautions

Democratic Representative Pat Harkins came together with fellow lawmakers in support of rights he’s stood for since taking office in 2007.

Harkins is advocating for stronger workplace safety precautions. His major concern being the gap in protection for the state’s public employees.

“Although I’m proud to stand with my colleagues today in support of workers’ rights as we push for this package of bills to protect workers. I’m also frustrated that Pennsylvania’s public employees are lacking critical safety protections,” said Harkins.

Specifically, he wants to pass the Jake Schwab Worker Safety Bill. The bill would give public employees the same protections as private employees. The bill is in remembrance of Jake Schwab, who died working for the transit authority due to lack of workplace precautions.