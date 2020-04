Rescuers continue to look through an area of the Kinzua Reservoir looking for a submerged car that may have a woman inside.

The search is taking place near Webb’s Ferry on the western side of the Kinzua Reservoir.

Family members insist that the woman may be there, but crews searching throughout the day Tuesday saw no sign of the missing vehicle or the woman.

The National Forestry Service is leading the effort with help from a local scuba team and law enforcement.