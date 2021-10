The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)

VENANGO COUNTY — According to the PennDOT Facebook page, Route 208 is closed to through traffic from the Route 38 intersection in Scrubgrass Township to the Route 8 intersection in Irwin Township.

Route 308 is also closed from Route 8 in Irwin Township to Interstate 80.

Both roadways are expected to reopen later today.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.