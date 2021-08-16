School vaccine and testing initiatives to be announced today

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration will announce two new vaccine and testing initiatives, which they say will support schools and preserve in-person education during the pandemic.

This announcement comes as many school districts prepare for the return to the classroom. In March, the Wolf Administration prioritized teachers, administrators, and school staff by offering the first allotment of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pennsylvania is not the only state that is taking a serious look at vaccinations and educators. Last week, California became the first state to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated.

It’s not clear what the initiatives will entail. Last week, Gov. Wolf announced his “vaccine or test” initiative for some state employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate settings. If an employee does not get the vaccine, a weekly COVID test is required.

On Monday at 1 p.m., the Department of Health Acting Secretary, Alison Beam and Department of Education Acting Secretary, Noe Ortega will make the announcement at Capital Area Intermediate Unit in East Pennsboro Township.

They will be joined virtually by U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona.