The United States and the rest of NATO remain united against what may be an imminent invasion. The U.S. has now levied harsh economic sanctions on Russia.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey released a statement on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an aggressive escalation in his efforts to upend international order, undermine democracy and amass power at all costs. For years, Putin and his government have perpetuated hostile attacks against Ukraine and the international community, from the annexation of Crimea to sponsoring militant groups including those responsible for the deliberate downing of Malaysian Airlines flight 17 to interfering in U.S. elections. Putin has been emboldened by the former president, from his disturbing comments in Helsinki to his approval of the invasion earlier this week. This invasion is a clear violation of international law and it’s never been more important for democratic leaders to stand together in the face of Putin’s aggression. President Biden and international leaders have acted swiftly to impose financial sanctions and will continue to respond with major consequences for Putin’s incendiary actions.

“This invasion highlights the need to continue to strengthen the global alliance of democracies, including NATO, against authoritarianism and those regimes blatantly violating the international rules-based order and basic principles of sovereignty. The United States stands by the Ukrainian people and we will work with our allies to support their needs. Our first priority is the safety and security of the American people, especially American troops and Americans in Ukraine, but we will do all that we can to support the Ukrainian people in the face of President Putin’s unprovoked attack.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people as they face an unprovoked invasion and the consequences that will bring—from the dire impacts to their economy to the lives lost and families destroyed.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)