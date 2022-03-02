EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey both had takeaways from President Biden’s address.

Both agreed the President gave a good strong message about Ukraine. But they disagreed with the President’s message of unity.

“President Biden has also addressed the situation in Ukraine with solemn responsibility and the serious response it merits. He has already shown the world that the united states stand up for democracy and will continue to work with global leaders to address Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. He has rebuilt trust with allies who had grown weary of the u.S. Commitment to global peace and prosperity. In part, because of that, the international community has responded to Putin’s aggression with extraordinary unity,” said Senator Bob Casey (D) Pennsylvania.

Eyewitness News also reached out to Senator Toomey’s office for an interview and he said this in the following statement:

“President Biden began his speech tonight with a good message about Ukraine. I hope that his actions match his rhetoric and he will impose the comprehensive sanctions against Russia that I, and my Republican colleagues, have urged. The president then went on to rehash a mostly partisan, liberal wish list, including the tax-and-spend agenda that recently failed in congress. Tonight was an opportunity for the president to turn a new page towards the unity he promised our country when he first took office, but unfortunately, Americans got more of the same.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

One thing is for certain, both Senator’s disagree on the message of unity.