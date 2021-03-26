Senators Haywood and Laughlin introduce renewable energy legislation

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

State Senators Haywood and Laughlin have announced they have introduced renewable energy legislation.

State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) and State Senator Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) introduced the legislation today.

“Given our current economic crisis due to COVID-19, we are introducing legislation that will promote the commonsense expansion of renewable energy,” Senator Laughlin said. “These efforts will attract millions of dollars of private investment, grow tens of thousands of jobs, create tax revenue for communities, diversify our energy mix, and present a solution that may save some of our farms without the use of state revenues.”

The new legislation proposes the following:

A more modest increase in Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards (AEPS) Tier I goal – 18 percent by 2026 – that will still spawn new investment and create jobs while minimizing impacts to all electric customers.

A requirement that 3.75 percent (of the 18 percent) comes from in-state grid-scale solar (i.e., projects greater than 5 MW) and 1.75 percent comes from in-state distributed solar (i.e., rooftop solar projects connected to the distribution grid).

A limit on the cost of the alternative energy credits (AEC) and providing for long-term contracting – minimizing impacts to ratepayers – and calling for a study of renewable energy storage.

“Renewable energy creates jobs, saves farmers, and can help us to save the planet,” Haywood said. “We believe strongly that this proposal could be one of the largest economic development and job stimulus bills in decades.”