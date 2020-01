Violence erupted in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Seven people were killed, bringing the total number of homicides in the city up to 13 for 2020.

Among the injured, an 18-month old grazed in the head by a bullet while being carried by his uncle who was shot in the shoulder.

A 24-year-old was shot to death in his car near the campus of Saint Joe’s University.

City leaders are trying to ramp up community programs to get ahead of issues leading to these shootings.