Shanksville 9/11 first responder needs your help to get a new heart

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — You may not know the name Terry Shaffer, but we’ll always remember what he and his crew did when Flight 93 crashed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Terry, now 66 years old, was the Shanksville Fire Chief on that fateful day in American history. Along with the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, Terry was one of the first responders at the scene after Flight 93’s impact. He was also involved with forming the memorial.

He was recognized for his leadership as fire chief and is now turning to his community for help.

Friends and family of the former fire chief are launching a public fundraising campaign: Heart4Terry. The campaign hopes to help Terry to undergo a heart transplant as soon as possible. He was listed for a transplant in November at UPMC Presbyterian due to advanced heart failure.

Terry in the hospital.

Terry with his grandkids.

Terry in his fire gear.

Terry was the former fire chief at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department.

Terry ringing the bells of remembrance on one of the September 11th services.

Terry talking to kids.

“When the fire whistle blows, firemen drop everything and head out to help and now one needs some help,” Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Brad Shober said. “The fire whistle is blowing, and we need to respond to him.”

Over the past two years, the heroic first responder’s health has declined, limiting Terry’s ability to even attend family events or actively participate with his church or the fire department where he’s been a member for 35 years.

More about Terry:

“You know, he takes a lot of pride in the work that he puts forward for his community and for others,” Terry’s son Adam Shaffer said. “And then this is just a piece that we put together for my dad when he stepped down as fire chief.”

The average heart transplant costs more than $1 million dollars. While insurance will cover many expenses for Terry, post-transplant care and lifelong anti-rejection medications will be required. Friends and family hope to raise $30,000 through the National Foundation for Transplants.

“To know that you are in that bad of shape that a transplant is what you are hunting, that’s tough,” Brad said. “That’s tough to take for a man that you have seen tackle anything.”

Adam said a successful transplant means a chance for his dad to see his grandchildren grow up and to continue serving the community he loves.



Additional details and tax-deductible donations can be made for Terry at:

Heart4Terry | National Foundation for Transplants

Donations can also be mailed to:

National Foundation for Transplants

3249 W. Sarazen’s Circle, Ste. 100

Memphis, TN 38125



Please include “In Honor of Terry Shaffer” in the memo line.