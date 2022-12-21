Harrisburg, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) unanimously selected Dr. Karen Riley to be the next president of Slippery Rock University (SRU) following a nationwide search as of Dec. 21, 2022.

The appointment will take effect July 1, 2023.

Dr. Riley will succeed Dr. William Behre, who has been SRU president since 2018. Behre announced in February that he would retire on June 30, 2023.

Riley served as the Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Regis University in Denver, Colorado since 2021 focusing on excellence in teaching; advancing research, offering relevant programs and stackable credentials. Before joining Regis University, Riley was dean of the College of Education at the University of Denver from 2014 to 2021.

“Under President Behre, Slippery Rock University has maintained, even expanded upon its considerable strengths. We are confident that Dr. Riley will guide the university to the next level of excellence as it continues to provide a high-quality education at the lowest possible cost to students,” said Board Chair Cindy Shapira.

Riley earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Colorado State University and a master’s degree in early childhood special education and a doctorate in educational psychology from the University of Denver. An expert in neurodevelopmental disorders, Riley has researched approaches to addressing societal issues and improving the lives of those affected by Fragile X syndrome and Down syndrome.