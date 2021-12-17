Snowmobile season has begun in Allegheny National Forest

WARREN — Although the weather outside is dry and sunny, Allegheny National Forest’s season of snowmobiling opened at 8 a.m. on Friday.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, sufficient snowfall is needed for the trails to be usable.

All winter recreationists should be aware of the following changes in snowmobile use in the forest for the 2021-2022 winter season:

Forest Road (FR) 141 and FR 262 (Longhouse Scenic Drive) will be open to snowmobile use this winter after being closed last season due to construction.

New Connector Trail #38 (The Lewis Run Snowmobile Bypass Trail) is located east of Marshburg, PA on both private property and National Forest System lands. The new 5.5-mile trail segment provides an alternative route to the main 1A trail that utilizes FR 455. It begins at Pine Acres Country Club and ends at the intersection of forest roads 188 and 455.

The new trail will enhance user safety and experiences by providing an additional opportunity that complements the existing trail system and provides snowmobilers with convenient access to amenities like parking, fuel and food.

In the Allegheny National Forest, there are approximately 365 miles of interconnected snowmobile trails, and when conditions permit, another 52 miles of trails are used for both snowmobiles and ATV/OHMs.

Trail users are reminded to:

Stay on designated trails

Practice Leave No Trace Principles Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics

Follow T.R.E.A.D. Principles Tread Lightly

Plan ahead and prepare for variable trail and weather conditions

Remember that motorized vehicles are not allowed on the Allegheny Reservoir once it is frozen

Until there is a significant amount of snow on the ground, the maintained snowmobile trails will not be groomed. Trail condition reports will start when snow accumulates an adequate amount and will be updated when conditions warrant.

The snowmobile trail map and condition reports will be available HERE.