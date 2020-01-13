State lawmakers unveil legislation designed to make prescription medication more affordable

State lawmakers are trying to stop the skyrocketing costs of prescription medication.

Today, two Democratic state Representatives from Allegheny County unveiled legislation designed to make medication more affordable.

They say one in five Pennsylvanians chose not to fill a prescription due to the cost. One of those people is Anna Corbin from York County, PA.

“My blood work shows that my iron levels are rapidly decreasing and I will need more Injectafer. Unfortunately, that is not an option. We can’t even pay for the infusions that I already have, so future infusions are out of the question,” said Anna Corbin.

The proposed legislation would create the Prescription Drug Affordability Board. Members would be experts in health, economics, or clinical medicine and would be able to set limits on prescription pricing.