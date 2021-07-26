State Police charge 3 for drug distribution, human trafficking in Berks County

State Police have charged three people in connection to a drug distribution and human trafficking ring in and around Reading, Berks County.

Police have charged Hector M. Rivera, 50, of Reading; Dushawn O. Ellis, 31, of Reading; and Bridget M. Thompson, 36, of Lancaster with various crimes related to corrupt organizations, trafficking individuals, prostitution, and other related offenses.

“Human trafficking is prevalent in our own communities within the commonwealth,” said Major Jeremy Richard, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “This case is a testament to the millions of men, women, and children who are trafficked worldwide and, in every city, suburb, and town in this great commonwealth.”

The investigation began in 2020 when a confidential source gave information that led PSP Organized Crime Unit investigators to develop several leads and to identify multiple victims.

In May 2021, a grand jury found that Rivera, Ellis, and Thompson operated a corrupt organization involved in the human trafficking of young women for the commercial sex trade.

Thompson was responsible for posting advertisements and communicating with customers while Rivera and Ellis utilized drugs to lure some of the victims into prostitution, and then control them. The female victims received payments from the customers which they would then turn over to either Rivera, Ellis or Thompson.

“The individuals charged today manipulated and abused terrified, vulnerable young women. They put their victims’ lives at risk for a profit,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “We’re working with our state law enforcement partners to seek out and shut down human trafficking throughout Pennsylvania.”

Hector Manuel Rivera

Corrupt Organizations (F1) (2 counts)

Trafficking in Individuals (F1) (8 counts)

Criminal Attempt-Trafficking in Individuals (F1) (8 counts)

Criminal Conspiracy-Trafficking in Individuals (F1) (8 counts)

Involuntary Servitude (F1) (5 counts)

Criminal Attempt-Involuntary Servitude (F1) (5 counts)

Criminal Conspiracy-Involuntary Servitude (F1) (5 counts)

Prostitution and Related Offenses (F3) (7 counts)

Criminal Attempt-Prostitution and Related Offenses (F3) (7 counts)

Criminal Conspiracy-Promoting Prostitution (F3) (7 counts)

Criminal Use of Communication Facility (F3) (1 count)

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Deliver or Manufacture of a Controlled Substance (F1) (1 count)

Dushawn Onell Ellis

Corrupt Organizations (F1) (2 counts)

Trafficking in Individuals (F1) (6 counts)

Criminal Attempt-Trafficking in Individuals (F1) (6 counts)

Criminal Conspiracy-Trafficking in Individuals (F1) (6 counts)

Involuntary Servitude (F1) (5 counts)

Criminal Attempt-Involuntary Servitude (F1) (3 counts)

Criminal Conspiracy-Involuntary Servitude (F1) (3 counts)

Prostitution and Related Offenses (F3) (8 counts)

Criminal Attempt-Prostitution and Related Offenses (F3) (8 counts)

Criminal Conspiracy-Promoting Prostitution (F3) (8 counts)

Criminal Use of Communication Facility (F3) (1 count)

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Deliver or Manufacture of a Controlled Substance (F1) (1 count)

Simple Assault (M2) (1 count)

Bridget Marie Thompson

Corrupt Organizations (F1) (2 counts)

Trafficking in Individuals (F1) (2 counts)

Criminal Attempt-Trafficking in Individuals (F1) (2 counts)

Criminal Conspiracy-Trafficking in Individuals (F1) (2 counts)

Involuntary Servitude (F1) (2 counts)

Criminal Conspiracy-Involuntary Servitude (F3) (2 counts)

Prostitution and Related Offenses (F3) (5 counts)

Criminal Conspiracy-Prostitution and Related Offenses (F3) (5 counts)

*(F1)-Felony of the first degree; (F3)-Felony of the third degree; (M2)-Misdemeanor of the second degree.

“I want to thank all of the investigators involved, including those in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, for their tireless and dedicated efforts to bring justice to all of the victims,” said Major Richard.

