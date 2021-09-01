State Police investigating multiple reports of people impersonating police

POTTER COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Coudersport are investigating three incidents involving people and vehicles impersonating police.

An incident was reported on Aug. 23 on SR 449 in Ulysses Township where a 16-year-old reported being pulled over by a maroon or red sedan with a red and blue light bar on the front windshield. The suspects then began to walk up to the victim’s car, but as she realized they were not police she drove away.

The suspects were described as two white males with black zip-up hoodies with hoods over their heads. One was described as an older man with a salt and pepper beard. The suspects followed the victim for a short distance.

Another incident was reported on Aug. 29 in Oswayo Township when a white Mercury Grand Marquis with a black front push bar and a lightbar pulled over a vehicle after following it across multiple roads.

The suspects approached the vehicle and the victim fled upon realizing the two were not actual police officers. The suspects were described as two males with sweatshirts/coats and hoods over their heads. The suspects followed the victim for approximately 6 miles with the lights activated until the suspect vehicle turned onto 4 Mile Road in New York.

State Police say if you are being stopped and are not sure if it is a police officer to do the following:

Activate your four ways

Call 911 and inform then that you are being stopped and inquire if it is actually a police officer

If you do not have phone service to call 911, drive to a well-lit area and/or a public location where other people would be present

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call PSP Coudersport at 814-274-8690.