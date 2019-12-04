1  of  2
State police release Thanksgiving holiday enforcement results

Western PA News
Pa State Police and PennDOT on Patrol July 4_5614971113113536189

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced they have released the Thanksgiving holiday enforcement results for 2019.

According to the PSP, they investigated 1,116 crashes during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday driving period from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1, 2019, including seven collisions in which eight people were killed. 

Of the 1,116 crashes investigated, 73 were alcohol related and 247 people were injured.

State police made 729 DUI arrests over the long holiday weekend. The total represents a 14 percent increase from the 637 DUI arrests made during the same period in 2018.

Troopers also issued 14,028 speeding citations, 1,366 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 205 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol
related
crashes 		Alcohol-related fatal crashes
2018 1,11644213800
20191,11678247731
DUI
Arrests 		Speeding
Citations 		Child Seat
Citations 		Seat Belt
Citations 		Other citations
2018 63713,8631361,25618,320
201972914,0282051,36619,144
Crashes Fatal Kill
-ed 		Killed
Belted 		Injured Alcohol
Crashes 		Alcohol
Fatal
Crash
Data
Troop E (NW PA) 		38000520
DUI Speed Child
Seat 		Seat-
belt 		Seatbelt
Warnings 		Other
Citations 		Self Init-Criminal
Arrests
Enforce
-ment
Data
Troop E (NW PA) 		38 718878621,18739

For more information, visit PSP’s website https://www.psp.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx

