State police release Thanksgiving holiday enforcement results

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced they have released the Thanksgiving holiday enforcement results for 2019.

According to the PSP, they investigated 1,116 crashes during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday driving period from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1, 2019, including seven collisions in which eight people were killed.

Of the 1,116 crashes investigated, 73 were alcohol related and 247 people were injured.

State police made 729 DUI arrests over the long holiday weekend. The total represents a 14 percent increase from the 637 DUI arrests made during the same period in 2018.

Troopers also issued 14,028 speeding citations, 1,366 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 205 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

For more information, visit PSP’s website https://www.psp.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx