State Police search for endangered woman and kids, wanted man

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a missing mother and her two children who are believed to be traveling with a wanted man.

It was reported to police on Monday night, November 11, 2019, that Alicia Brumbaugh had called a family member and told them she was with her two children ages, 1 and 2, and her father-in-law, Edgar Decker Jr., 56, of Roaring Spring. Brumbaugh had reportedly asked the family member to call the police, saying they were at or near the Walmart in Indiana.

–Police believe that Decker is traveling with them in a black 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with PA plates reading “ZGZ6781”–

Police report that security footage at Walmart did not show Brumbaugh, Decker, or the children. Troop G of the State police checked various locations in their area as well.

While investigating, Troopers learned that Brumbaugh and her two children were last seen together at their home in Imler, Pa, at roughly 4 a.m. on Monday, November 11. Decker was also discovered to be wanted in Bedford, Pa on retail theft charges.

The intended direction and destination of Decker, Brumbaugh and the two children is not known.