Some wage earners in Pennsylvania may soon be getting a pay raise.

Wednesday, the state Senate passed legislation to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9.50 an hour in a two year period. Minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009.

Democrats say they weren’t thrilled with the compromise, but voted for it while saying they will continue to support the $15 an hour for minimum wage.

The bill will still need to pass the House before it can go on to Governor Wolf for his signature.