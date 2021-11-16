Substance use disorder committee in Crawford County to receive almost $50k in ARC funds

HARRISBURG – A substance abuse recovery program in Crawford County will receive almost $50,000 in funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

The Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Executive Committee, Inc. received a $48,604 grant for the Pathways to Education and Employment in Recovery (PEER) Program. The project will develop a consortium to leverage knowledge, skills and assets to identify seamless access to services for successful permanent employment opportunities for individuals in recovery.

These funds are a portion of the more than $1.5 million announced by Governor Tom Wolf and ARC on Tuesday through the INvestments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) initiative. The remaining funds would go to three other Pennsylvania projects that help people with substance use disorder (SUD) successfully get a job or re-enter the workforce.

“Thank you to ARC for your commitment to the people of the Appalachian region and for recognizing the importance of these programs for the people of Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “Thank you to the grant recipients and to all substance use disorder treatment and service providers here in Pennsylvania for all that you do to support your communities.”

The other ARC award recipients include:

Pennsylvania Organization for Women in Early Recovery (POWER) received a $500,000 award for the POWER Programs Growth and Recovery. The project builds a recovery ecosystem in 14 Appalachian counties in Pennsylvania to expand job training and employment supports through partnerships among workforce development organizations, post-SUD treatment services, local employers and others that assist with long-term recovery.



Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania received a $500,000 award for the PROSPER – From Recovery to Career program. Partners in the collaboration will provide SUD-awareness training to local businesses, certify more recovery specialists and provide customized career planning services to dozens of job seekers.



FAVOR Western PA received a $500,000 grant for the creation of the Recovery Community Organization (RCO) to bolster local workforce opportunities and recovery ecosystems in eight counties across the Laurel Highlands. The RCO will serve as a hub for individuals in recovery to obtain employment.

“The substance use disorder crisis isn’t only a health and family issue — it’s a workforce issue,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “The devastating impacts of this crisis also have severe economic impacts, keeping many Appalachians of prime working age from participating in the labor force and contributing to the Region’s economic growth. With ARC’s INSPIRE initiative, we’re starting to change that. INSPIRE projects focus on creating recovery-friendly work environments, providing supports to both individuals in recovery and their employers, and training individuals to meet the demand in growing professions. When we help individuals in recovery succeed, our communities succeed.”

