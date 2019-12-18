Sunday hunting bill officially signed into law

According to Senator Dan Laughlin, a sponsor of the measure, Governor Wolf formally signed legislation today allowing hunting up to three Sundays each year.

The new law provides for hunting on three Sundays: one during rifle deer season, one during the statewide archery deer season, and one on a Sunday determined by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The measure makes trespassing while hunting a primary offense and increases the penalties for the offense. The new law further provides that hunters must have the written permission of the landowner to hunt on private property on any Sunday.