(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Super Chicken Lounge, located at the former Docksider’s Night Club at 1015 State Street, was closed this week by the City of Erie for zoning purposes.

According to the notice posted on the building’s entrance, the business was closed on May 4 for violating the city’s zoning ordinance.

Following an investigation conducted by the City of Erie Zoning Office, the business was classified as a “bottle club” and “dance club.” No zoning approval was granted for the business to operate as a bottle and dance club at the location.

Police were called to the restaurant Sunday, April 30 following a shots fired incident and the owner was later charged with attempted homicide.