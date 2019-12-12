Suspect in Trooper shooting killed by police, name released

UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have identified Delos Lowe, 68, as the man who shot a Pennsylvania State Trooper in Nelson Township.

State Police Special Emergency Response Team killed Lowe around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday after a 14-hour standoff.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf offered comment Wednesday afternoon after a Pennsylvania State Trooper was shot while conducting a welfare check in Tioga County on Tuesday.

“Such a sad thing, they were trying to do such a good deed this time of year. To be treated that way, so that’s unfortunate.”

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed that the suspect who shot a State Trooper on Tuesday has died after a 14 hour standoff with police.

State Police have not released the name of the deceased suspect, and say he was killed around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday after State Police Special Emergency Response Team returned fire on the barricaded man.

18 News has confirmed that the Tioga County PA Deputy Coroner has been called to the scene at Barney Hill Road this morning.

Patrol members attempted to conduct a welfare check on Barney Hill Road in Nelson Township, Tioga County at approximately 12:30 p.m. after a report that the man had not been seen in weeks. State Police say they announced themselves upon arrival and entered through an open door when the subject of the welfare check opened fire at the troopers.

One trooper was struck and transported by helicopter to receive medical attention. State Police report as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday he is in stable condition.

A second trooper suffered a broken leg while seeking cover during the shootout. He has since been treated and release.

A woman who says she called police told our sister station WBRE in Scranton that the suspect he was a shut-in with a history of mental illness. She also warned that he is wary of the government and is in possession of an extensive arsenal of weapons.

The woman who says she called for the welfare check owns a local pizza place in town and says she was worried for his safety when he didn’t call for usual grocery deliveries over the past three weeks.

WETM and WBRE are choosing not to identify that man due to the seriousness of the accusations until officials confirm his identity.

The identities of the troopers have not been released at this time.