Switching jobs? Dept. of L&I releases latest report of Pa. job postings

Businesses are returning to normal through the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is becoming easier for people to get their foot in the door in a growing industry in Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, the Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) released their Oct. 2021 report, showing a comparison of job openings throughout the commonwealth.

In Northwest Pennsylvania — consisting of Erie, Warren, Crawford, Clarion and Chester Counties — industries growing since October 2020 include direct health and medical insurance carriers, limited-service restaurants, warehouse clubs and supercenters, among others. Specific occupations increasingly in-demand include truck drivers, software developers, physical therapists, and more.

In the area, Erie was the only city that showed a growth in number of jobs available, while Clarion, Franklin, Meadville and Warren all saw a decrease compared to October 2020.

