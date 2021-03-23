The search for two missing people continues along the Allegheny River

The search for two missing people continues this hour along the Allegheny River with boats and drones part of the search.

Police are reportedly looking for 55-year-old John Nelson — last seen Feb. 5, and 49-year-old Nicole Font — last seen on March 14.

The two missing person incidents appear unrelated and authorities say they do not suspect foul play.

Warren Police are focusing their search between Point Park and Mead Island. If you have any information on either case, call Warren Police at 814-723-2700.