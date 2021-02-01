Three people dead in Plains Township after snow shoveling dispute turns violent

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The cleanup after significant snowfall took a tragic and bizarre turn in Plains Township where police say a shoveling dispute left three dead.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on West Bergh Street in the Hudson section of Plains Township around 9:30 a.m. Neighbors were just getting ready to shovel the snow when they say they heard arguing followed by about a dozen gunshots.

“It was around 9:30 and I heard people yelling and then I heard gunshots and I looked out my window and I saw a gunman and I called 911,” a witness named Michelle said.

When investigators arrived, they found three people dead.

“One is in the middle of the street, one is between two parked cars, that is a husband and wife,” said Samuel Sanguedolce, Assistant Luzerne County District Attorney.

Police believe it started as an argument about shoveling snow. One opened fire, killing two people before going inside the home to turn the gun on himself.

“An apparent murder-suicide, it was a dispute among neighbors,” Sanguedolce said.

Police say the neighborhood was always quiet, until now. The violent events leave many on edge.

“Complete and utter shock because this doesn’t happen in Plains, never did so it’s a different story I guess anymore,” Michelle said.

She was too shocked by the events to go on camera and was one of many who called 911.

“I was on the phone with 911 when I watched the person shoot someone again so yes it was very scary for me,” she said.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, the Luzerne County Coroner, Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit are all working together on this ongoing investigation.

“Again we haven’t reached any conclusions as to what happened here on West Bergh Street, Plains Township, however it is under an active investigation,” Sanguedolce said.

The preliminary investigation shows two guns were used in the shooting, a pistol and a long gun, both by the same person.