‘Tis the season: Where can I cut down my own Christmas tree?

Crawford County

Rensma’s Christmas Trees, 46164 Harger Road, Titusville: Whatever tree you choose, you can cut. Pre-cut trees, wreaths and tree trimmings are also available. You can contact them at (814) 827-7670.



Erie County

Arkwright’s Tree and Wreath Farm, 8662 Kinsey Rd. Cranesville: You can cut down your own tree or select a pre-cut tree. As the name implies, wreaths are also available.

Heaton’s Tree Farm, 12270 Cole Rd., North East: Along with cutting down your own Christmas tree, this farm offers wreaths, centerpieces and mantles as well.

Port Farms, 2055 Stone Quarry Rd., Waterford: This farm supplies handsaws, wagons and rides to the field to cut down your own Christmas tree. If you need help, they can lend a hand. Chainsaws are not allowed. Yule Stands are also available for purchase.

Rick Walker Farms, 12525 Hamilton Rd., Edinboro: If you get your Christmas tree from this farm, they will help you by supplying saws, wagon rides, bailing, or even drilling holes for your tree stand. They also offer tree stands, wreaths, watering spouts, tree bags and tree preservatives. Hot chocolate and cookies are also available.



Warren County

LGL Tree Farm, 95 Christmas Tree Ln, Pittsfield: You can cut down your own Christmas tree or have them do it for you on this farm. You can also choose pre-cut trees, wreaths, boughs, trimmings and more. Saws are provided, along with free hot coffee, hot chocolate and wagon rides.

Sanford Tree Farm, 1075 Lauger Road, Youngsville: Whether you want to cut down your own tree or take a pre-cut tree, you can do it all at this farm. Wreaths are also available.

Seldom Seen Hollow Tree Farm, 124 Holloway Lane, Grand Valley : The trees are still in the ground, so you can cut it down yourself or ask to have the manager cut it down for you. You can contact them at (814) 722-8157.

