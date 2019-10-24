Titusville-raised John Heisman recognized on 150th birthday by Pennsylvania House

Representative Kathy Rapp (R-Warren/Crawford/Forest) announced that on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania House unanimously approved House Resolution 478, honoring football coach John William Heisman on his 150th birthday.

Born on Oct. 23, 1869, in Cleveland, Ohio, Heisman was raised near Titusville, played football near his father’s local oil cooperative, and graduated from Titusville High School in 1887.

“Just some of Heisman’s legendary innovations include legalizing the forward pass, the center snap, the scoreboard and the creation of game quarters,” stated Rapp. “The Heisman Trophy—which is named in his memory and has become college football’s highest amateur honor—has been awarded to many gridiron greats including Penn State’s John Capelletti and the University of Pittsburgh’s Tony Dorsett. In recognition of this extraordinary college football pioneer, I thank my fellow members for unanimous passage of House Resolution 478.”