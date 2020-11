HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Tuesday certified the results of the November 3rd presidential election in Pennsylvania.

Shortly thereafter, as required by federal law, Governor Tom Wolf signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joseph R. Biden as president and Kamala D. Harris as vice president of the United States. The certificate was submitted to the Archivist of the United States.