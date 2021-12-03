Trees for Troops weekend kicks off

Trees for Troops 2021 is officially underway.

Friday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Department of Military & Veterans Affairs deputy adjutant general-Army, helped kick off the 2021 Trees for Troops weekend at Strathmeyer Christmas Trees in York.

“As we celebrate family, friends and traditions this holiday season, let us remember the military service men and women whose ultimate sacrifice has protected the people and places we call home,” said Secretary Redding. “This Christmas, we invite you to send a small token of gratitude to our armed forces and their families through Trees for Troops. By donating a Christmas tree, our service men and women receive a reminder of home and family no matter where they are stationed. It is a small gesture of thanks that embodies the best of holiday spirit.”

Trees for Troops is a national program that provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to armed forces members and their families each holiday season through donations, sponsorships, grants and the work of volunteers.

Since 2005, Trees for Troops has provided more than 262,265 Christmas trees to military families and troops in the United States and overseas.

Pennsylvanians can participate in the program by visiting a farm or participating location to purchase a tree to donate to service members December 3rd-5th.

“The DMVA is grateful to the Department of Agriculture and everyone involved in Trees for Troops for remembering service members abroad and families stateside during the holiday season,” said Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, DMVA’s deputy adjutant general-Army. “These trees brighten smiles and invoke the holiday spirit. Most importantly, they remind everyone in uniform and their families that they are not forgotten and their service to our nation is appreciated.”

Visit agriculture.pa.gov for more information on the Department of Agriculture’s military and veterans in agriculture initiatives.

