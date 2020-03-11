Troopers charge intoxicated man who tried to kiss them

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Punxy responded to a call about a man trying to get into a home in Young Township before leaving the area only to be tracked down by Police at his home.

Troopers report that Michael Alan Shaffer, 41, of Punxsutawney, showed up at a woman’s home on March 2 and attempted to enter the residence. He told the woman that he was there to see a young boy. This prompted the woman to lock the door and call her husband who was next door. Police say that the husband was able to give them the license plate numbers from the Shaffer’s red SUV.

Police were able to identify Shaffer by the plate number and found the red SUV outside f his residence.

Upon arrival, troopers report that they spotted his red SUV and that his father greeted them. The father said that Shaffer was sick in his room and took police to him. He was reportedly observed with dilated pupils, speaking irrationally, having involuntary body movements and smelled like alcohol.

According to the complaint, Troopers put cuffs on Shaffer and took him to the patrol car to question him when they saw blood on his hands and socks. They asked Shaffer what his injuries were and he reportedly began to shout “methamphetamine” over and over.

Shaffer was taken to the emergency room where he became loud and uncooperative with Troopers. Police say he would not stay seated and kept yelling “I love you guys” to the two troopers in the room with him.

Shaffer reportedly tried to kiss the troopers multiple times before he was forcibly placed in the bed and began to struggle with the troopers, kicking one of them in the shoulder.

According to the complaint, troopers were able to shackle Shaffer’s legs to keep him from being rowdy.

Blood was drawn and a breath test showed Shaffer had been drinking alcohol.

Shaffer has been charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, public drunkenness, and other related charges.