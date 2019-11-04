Turnpike going cashless by fall 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission recently announced its plan to have the toll system go cashless.

The change will take place in two years, but how will it change your driving experience, and what will happen to the jobs of those currently collecting cash?

Toll booths will phase out over the next seven years and the move to go cashless will occur by fall 2021.

Cashless tolling allows all customers to pay without slowing down or stopping at tollbooths.

All tolls will be collected electronically at highway speeds. Drivers can use E-ZPass or choose to be billed via toll by plate and receive bills through the mail.

Toll booths will be at some exit ramps until 2026 to record E-ZPass signals or photograph license plates and bill drivers.

After testing the cashless system for four years, the turnpike commission is now moving forward with the $129 million project.

The commission says agencies that have converted to cashless tolling already find it safer, quicker, more convenient for customers, and better for the environment. They say E-ZPass now accounts for more than 75% of all transactions system-wide and is higher than 80% at some interchanges.

Going cashless eliminates 600 toll collecting and auditing positions. Turnpike officials say workers will have guaranteed jobs in other positions until 2022.

Employees will also be able to take classes at the turnpike’s expense to qualify for other positions or change careers.

