Update: PSP still investigating Venango County homicide case

ROCKLAND TWP — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released more details about the homicide in Venango County.

According to the PSP’s report, at around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, the Franklin Barracks of the PSP received a call about a shooting at 279 Carls Road in Rockland Township. When police arrived, 29-year-old Peter Spencer of Pittsburgh was found dead in the front yard of the residence from gunshot wounds to his body.

The report goes on to say a 25-year-old suspect and three other people were detained and questioned by the PSP. All three were eventually released from custody and no charges have been filed yet.

The PSP said in their report an autopsy on Spencer was completed on Dec. 14, and those results are pending.

The PSP is asking for patience from the public as they continue their investigation. Any breaks will be given to the District Attorney’s office, as appropriate.