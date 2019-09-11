Vice President Mike Pence visited Shanksville PA for a 9/11 memorial service

Vice President Mike Pence was in Shanksville, Pennsylvania this morning for a 9/11 memorial service.

Flight 93 was on its way to San Francisco when the plane was hijacked and diverted towards Washington D.C.

Passengers aboard that flight fought back and the plane crashed in a field in Shanksville. Everyone on board was killed.

A memorial has been erected on the site where the plane crashed.

Vice President Mike Pence said during the service in Shanksville, “The American people will never forget or ever fail to be inspired by the courage of the men and women of Flight 93. We honor them by remembering them. And we honor them by resolving here and now that we will do as they did, each of us in all of our varied roles to prevent such evil from ever reaching our shores again.”