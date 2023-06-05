A local broadband provider is partnering with Summit Township and Erie County to provide internet access to residents in underserved areas.

The president and CEO of VNET Fiber says the efforts to bring broadband to the township were massive, but teamwork made it easy to provide internet to residents.

He says it was indicated that it was done not only to completion, but quickly and under budget.

In partnership with Summit Township and Erie County, VNET Fiber has expanded its broadband network to provide Summit Township residents with fiber optic broadband, giving 44 additional households in Summit Township connectivity to VNET’s fiber optic network with speeds up to 1 Gb x 1 Gb.

VNET was awarded over $340,000 from Summit Township, which included $168,000 in matching funds from the county.

The company is currently scheduling service installations for residents.

“Summit Township decided to invest in a very future-proof technology, choosing light and fiber optics over last century’s metal and copper, metal and cable,” said Joel Deuterman, president and CEO, VNET Fiber.

“Without being able to do their studies and their homework when the schools were shut down, where would they be, just sitting around the house playing cards? So the kids need to learn and they need to keep moving forward,” said Tony Davis, Summit Township Supervisor.

The construction of the fiber optic network was completed in late March.