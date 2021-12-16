Warren County School District responds to social media threat

by: Spencer Lee

In response to the national threat to schools on TikTok, the Warren County School District announced on Facebook they may have an increased police presence at schools Friday.

The TikTok treat is trend that threatened violence at every school in America and called for students to skip school this Friday, Dec. 17. Later, the threat changed to promote school shootings specifically. TikTok has since removed the video.

Elsewhere in the area, Millcreek School District said school is optional for students on Friday in response to the threat. Students who miss school will be excused.

