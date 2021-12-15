WATCH LIVE: First Lady Wolf advocating successful reentry through employment

First Lady Frances Wolf greets Oshakee Zink, a former graduate of the ReNew Program, and her baby Keyairah Jones, in Lancaster, PA on December 8, 2021. (PACast)

HARRISBURG — On Wednesday, First Lady Frances Wolf hosted the fourth session of the Women In Reentry virtual conversation with reentry advocates.

The panel discussed why employment and financial literacy are vital for women following incarceration.

“Securing employment and understanding budgeting, banking and credit are foundational for a woman trying to get her life on track,” said First Lady Wolf. “When we present women with opportunities to achieve meaningful employment upon their return home, we reduce the likelihood that they’ll reoffend. This increases their chances to build their lives back, perhaps even stronger than before.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PA DOC) offers nearly 30 vocational programs with nationally accredited certifications within its State Correctional Institutions (SCIs) that train inmates for employment after their release.

The next Women in Reentry roundtable is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5.

