Watch: First Lady Wolf advocates discuss importance of mental health for justice-impacted women

HARRISBURG — On Wednesday, Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf hosted Women In Reentry: Mental Health, the third in a series of virtual conversations about the impacts of incarceration on a woman’s mental health and the implications they can have on her reentry.

“As a society, we are becoming more aware of the role that mental health plays in our collective wellbeing and we see the detriments of not tending to it or addressing our trauma,” said First Lady Wolf. “For justice-impacted women, these realities are no different, and helping them get support, counselling, or treatment is foundational for their success upon their return home.”

Dr. Dan Jurman, executive director of the PA Office of Advocacy and Reform, and Jen Smith, Secretary of PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, said the key to addressing the mental health of women in the criminal justice system is understanding the terms “trauma” and substance use disorders (SUDs).

“It is crucial that we understand the impacts that trauma and mental illness have on women pre-incarceration and during incarceration, and what that means for their successful reentry into our communities upon their release,” said Dr. Jurman. “When you understand the effects of those traumas, you can work to prevent them and create environments where these women can thrive.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, about 66 percent of the women in state correctional institutions (SCIs) are on the DOC mental health roster, while over 50 percent of the women have a history of substance abuse.

For more than 20 years, SCI-Muncy — one of two State Correctional Institutions dedicated to women — has had programming in place to address trauma and abuse. New staff at PA state women’s prisons must complete Women Offenders in PA Corrections training, which educates them on how to respond best when working with a female population.

DOC also provides Seeking Safety, a gender-specific program that addresses post-traumatic stress disorder and SUDs, and is currently developing a new assessment tool that will consider gender differences in risk and needs assessment.

“Mental health issues and substance use disorders are common among women entering our system, and, often, the two go hand in hand,” said Kelly Evans, Deputy Secretary of Reentry at the PA Department of Corrections. “The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections continues to recognize the importance of meeting individuals where they are upon reception and providing each individual reentrant with the treatment and rehabilitative support services that are unique to their situation. We continue to take a holistic approach to prepare our reentrants for the many challenges they’ll face upon their reentry. We offer many treatment programs, vocational opportunities, education services, and wrap- around services for those that are in the reentry process to ensure the warmest handoff possible.”

The next Women in Reentry roundtable is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15.

