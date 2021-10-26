Gov. Wolf pushes for gun violence legislation

HARRISBURG — On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf requested the help of legislators in Harrisburg to reduce gun violence in the commonwealth.

Gov. Wolf joined advocates, community leaders and Democratic lawmakers at the Capitol to continue their collective plea.

“My administration has made it a top priority to address the scourge of gun violence, but executive action alone cannot end gun violence in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “We need the General Assembly to take action to increase gun safety and prevent gun violence. I have repeatedly called for legislative action on key common-sense measures. Instead of acting to increase gun safety and reduce violence, the majority are instead pushing dangerous legislation that would make all of us less safe.”

The governor’s goal is to reduce the number of shootings by people who should not have access to guns, tighten reporting requirements for lost or stolen guns, swiftly pass the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act —also known as the red flag law — and to pursue state-level universal background checks on all gun purchases.

Two measures may soon come to the Senate floor for consideration: Senate Bill 448, which would allow anyone to sue a city for enacting gun safety policies then force taxpayers to pick up the legal costs, and Senate Bill 565, which would allow anyone over 18 to carry a loaded, concealed firearm in public without a permit.

“The paralyzing impact that comes to far too many Pennsylvania families as a result of a death due to gun violence is beyond words,” said state Senator Anthony H. Williams. “But for members of the Senate to run bills that are counter to that painful experience is a statement regarding their lack of compassion and well-being for all Pennsylvanians.”

Earlier this month, the governor joined New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to announce a Memorandum of Understanding in an effort to prevent gun violence by sharing crime gun data across state lines.

