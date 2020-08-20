WATCH LIVE: ‘Let Our Kids Play in PA’ rally on Capitol steps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania families are rallying on the front Capitol steps Thursday in an effort to make sure fall sports happen.

Organizers say the Let Kids Play in PA rally is a nonpartisan event meant to show support for athletes and to ensure measures are put in place to keep them safe.

“The goal of the rally is to support PIAA and the effort to get fall sports up and running,” said rally organizer Julie Burkart. “We as parents of athletes want to see that happen.”

The two chants organizers are encouraging are “let our kids play in PA today” and “let the PIAA pave the way.”

The rally is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged as much as possible.

Sports and band attire is welcomed.

This all comes a couple of weeks after Governor Tom Wolf announced he doesn’t recommend school sports resume until January of 2021.

Many parents and students are eagerly awaiting answers.

The PIAA is expected to announce a decision Friday.

“It gives them teamwork, leadership, camaraderie, so many skills that will take them through life really, and they’re missing that, in addition to being socialized through their sport,” said Burkart.

The Governor has continued to say the reason for his recommendation is to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Some districts have already decided to put sports on hold themselves.