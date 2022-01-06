Watch: Secretary of Agriculture unveils 2022 PA Farm Show butter sculpture

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture has been unveiled.

Carved from a half-ton of butter, the sculpture highlights this year’s theme of Harvesting More, and is now on display in the Farm Show’s Main Hall.

The sculpture is a longtime PA Farm Show staple that celebrates Pennsylvania’s nearly 5,400 dairy farmers, highlighting that there is strength in diversity and unity.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show runs January 8 – 15, 2022. Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from Interstates 81 and 83.

“Over the past 22 months we have learned we are stronger and more resilient through our combined efforts to feed the commonwealth,” said Redding. “We are Harvesting More, together, to provide for Pennsylvanians through good times and bad. It takes all of us working together to ensure a bountiful, food-secure, and sustainable world.”

The sculpture, sponsored by American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), features urban and rural agriculturalists coming together by toasting glasses of milk.

The sculptors — Jim Victor and Marie Pelton — began work in mid-December crafting the sculpture from butter donated by Land O’ Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

“The butter sculpture is a creative way to highlight the state’s dedicated dairy farmers and the important role agriculture plays in our lives,” said dairy farmer Casandra Long of Doodle-A-Long Farms in Spring City, Pa. “Producing nutritious milk and dairy products and feeding people is what I love most about being a dairy farmer.”

To learn about the Wolf Administration’s investments in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry, including the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, visit agriculture.pa.gov/funding.