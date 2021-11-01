Watch: State Police escorting fallen Trooper from Erie Airport to Hope Cemetery

A State Trooper who died of COVID-19 is being escorted by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) from the Erie International Airport to Elk Creek Township for burial.

Chelsey Swift is at Hope Cemetery near Cranesville where a State Trooper is being honored and remembered.

The funeral procession for 57-year-old Trooper Dung Martinez is just beginning. Trooper Martinez passed away about two weeks ago after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Martinez was assigned to a Troop in southeast Pennsylvania.

Monday, a State Police motorcade escorted the body from the Erie Airport to Hope Cemetery.

One State Trooper from the Lawrence Park Barracks says no matter the circumstances, fallen troopers should be honored with a funeral procession.

“To show our honor to the fallen. They sacrificed so much for this nation and for their country and for their state that we want to make sure that they are remembered and we want to give them a final send off that’s is worthy of anybody,” said Andrew Hacke, Pennsylvania State Trooper.

Trooper Hacke says covid has unfortunately taken the lives of many State Troopers. We’ll have much more on the procession on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m.

