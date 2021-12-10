Watch: Work wrapping up on U.S. Brig Niagara

Work wrapping up on U.S. Brig Niagara

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Maintenance continues on the U.S. Brig Niagara at the Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland.

Every Friday, the ship’s Captain and Carpenter are updating the public on the progress of the maintenance being done to the ship. This week they held their live update on Thursday, Dec. 9th.

In this week’s live stream, they demonstrate the process of pouring pitch in the back of the transom.

They also give a tour around the hull to show how the ship is nearly finished and ready to come back to Erie, according to the Captain, hopefully mid-next week.

On Friday, the crew will begin painting the bottom of the ship.

The Niagara left Erie Oct. 13th for the Cleveland Shipyard to undergo repairs. The ship arrived in Cleveland Oct. 14th after a 12-hour journey.

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will continue to post updates as the ship gets ready to head back to Erie.

