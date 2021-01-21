Western PA gas prices increase by more than 10 cents

You may or may not have noticed the cost of a gallon of gas has increased by more than 10 cents in western Pennsylvania.

Yoselin Person was live this morning to tell us more.

The cost of a gallon of gas has jumped by a dime over the past week, according to AAA East Central’s gas price report.

As of Tuesday, the average cost of unleaded self-serve gasoline is $2.70 or 10.3 cents higher than on Jan. 11.

A gallon still costs less than a year ago when the average price was $2.83.

The average price in Erie is currently $2.75.

There are reports that gas prices in Meadville and Warren County are much higher than Erie. The price of gas in Meadville is around $2.78 and in Warren County it’s around $2.79.

AAA said the last time the U.S. saw a significant increase was back in January of 2009.