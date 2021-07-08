What is the most searched female-led action movie in your state?

In anticipation of Marvel’s Black Widow, CenturyLinkQuote has compiled a list of the most searched female-led action movies in each state.

Ghostbusters was the most searched female-led action movie in Pennsylvania, along with nearby states Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Michigan and Indiana, along with 7 other states across the country.

Surrounding us, New York searched for Captain Marvel, while Virginia searched for Wonder Woman the most.

Only 3 states searched for Star Wars: The Force Awakens — Colorado, Idaho and Vermont. Sicario was searched for the most by Hawaii and New Mexico. Ocean’s 8 was searched for the most by Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The only state that searched for The Hunger Games was Utah.

2016’s Ghostbusters was the most searched female-led action movie nationwide, with 13 states googling this movie the most.

Captain Marvel, the third most searched movie on the list, was the first Marvel film to feature a female lead. It was released on International Women’s Day on March 8, 2019.

“It is important for girls and women — and people across the gender spectrum — to see powerful female characters who shape their own destinies, use their intellect, confront challenges, and defy stereotypes.” Dr. Kimberly Mangun, an Associate Professor of Communication at the University of Utah

