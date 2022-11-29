Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the dates for streaming ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas.’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year – holiday classics have returned to our TV screens.

That means favorites like Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, and many others will once again appear in our favorite shows.

Here’s when and where you’ll be able to catch the shows and movies on television.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS on Nov. 29 and again at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 10.

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” will air at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 on ABC and again at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 20.

“Frosty the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns” will air on Dec. 10, at 9 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET, respectively, on CBS.

On Dec. 13, Disney holiday shows will air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET with “Mickey Saves Christmas,” followed by “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” “Disney Prep & Landing,” and “Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice.”

“Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch” will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC on Dec. 20. On Dec. 23, NBC will air the 1966 version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 8 p.m. ET.

On Christmas Eve, you can catch “Home Alone” on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and NBC will air “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 8 p.m. ET.

One staple of the traditional holiday TV lineup, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” will not air on broadcast TV this year. Instead, you’ll need an Apple TV subscription. Apple TV will stream it for free from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25., per TV Guide.

Time slots for these specials may vary or change. Check your local listings.