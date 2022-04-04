(KTLA) – Where can you find the best burritos in America? The answer is highly personal, but Yelp has given us a place to start.

The popular review website identified businesses in every state that serve burritos, then ranked those spots based on the number and quality of reviews between January 2019 and February 2022.

Joliza’s Tacos in Long Beach earned the top spot in California, a state with an especially crowded and competitive burrito market.

“We think our customers like our burritos, because every component within it … is [so] meticulously prepared individually that when combined, makes it a wonderfully delicious burrito,” Joliza’s Tacos told Nexstar’s KTLA in an email.

La Victoria in Dallas ranked as No. 1 in Texas. The restaurant is famous for its “Zack Attack” breakfast burrito that’s so big, one reviewer said it was the length of her forearm.

The burrito size at Javi’s Tacos in Omaha, Nebraska, was also impressive, wrote Chad B. in his Yelp Review. “I don’t know how anyone can finish the meal,” he wrote. “The creamy habanero salsa is very spicy, but tastes so good. I recommend adding a little to your burrito if you want a kick.”

If those descriptions have you craving a burrito, here’s where Yelp says you can find the best one in your state:

Alaska (Anchorage): Oscar’s Taco Grande

Alabama (Hoover): Taqueria Juarez

Arkansas (Little Rock): The Fold: Botanas & Bar

Arizona (Phoenix): Testal

California (Long Beach): Joliza’s Tacos

Colorado (Denver): Santos Cafe & Mexican Grill

Connecticut (Stratford): Ay Güey Comida Mexicana

Delaware (Wilmington): El Diablo Burritos

Florida (Panama City Beach): Diego’s Burrito Factory

Georgia (Flowery Branch): Big Burritos Mexican Grill

Hawaii (Haleiwa): Surf N Salsa

Iowa (Sioux City): La Juanita Restaurant

Idaho (Coeur d’Alene): El Paisa Mexican Food

Illinois (Chicago): Mixteco Mexican Grill

Indiana (Fishers): Burritos & Beer

Kansas (Overland Park): La Fuente Mexican Street Food

Kentucky (Louisville): New Wave Burritos

Louisiana (New Orleans): Juan’s Flying Burrito

Massachusetts (Franklin): Santa Fe Burrito Grill

Maryland (Bethesda): Fish Taco

Maine (Yarmouth): Bruce’s Burritos

Michigan (Troy): Oaxaca Mexican Food

Minnesota (Minneapolis): Brito’s Burrito

Missouri (Kansas City): Burrito Bros

Mississippi (Horn Lake): West Coast Burrito

Montana (West Glacier): La Casita

North Carolina (Charlotte): Mal Pan

North Dakota (Minot): El Azteca

Nebraska (Omaha): Javi’s Tacos

New Hampshire (Nashua): California Burritos

New Jersey (Hackensack): Bro-Ritos

New Mexico (Albuquerque): El Paisa

Nevada (Las Vegas): Raging Tacos

New York (New York): Summer Salt

Ohio (Cincinnati) : Jorge’s Taco Food Truck

Oklahoma (Tulsa): Calaca Fresh Mex

Oregon (Portland): Saint Burrito

Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): El Purepecha

Rhode Island (Newport): Tijuana Burrito Grill

South Carolina (Hilton Head Island): Java Burrito Company

South Dakota (Sioux Falls): Tortilleria Hernandez

Tennessee (Knoxville): Victor’s Taco Shop

Texas (Dallas): La Victoria

Utah (Green River): Tacos La Pasadita

Virginia (Richmond): Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant

Vermont (Burlington): New World Tortilla

Washington (Seattle): Gordito’s

Washington, D.C.: The Well Dressed Burrito

Wisconsin (Madison): El Rancho Mexican Grill

West Virginia (Lansing): The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill

Wyoming (Casper): Pancho’s

