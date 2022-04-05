(NEXSTAR) — Ah-choo! Does spring have you sneezing, wheezing or congested? Where you live may be making your allergies worse.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recently ranked the 100 most-populated metropolitan areas on how challenging it is for seasonal allergy sufferers who live there. The foundation used 2019 U.S. Census Bureau data, pollen scores, over-the-counter allergy medicine sales and estimates of allergy-specific health care access.

AAFA’s 2022 Allergy Capitals list shows the states with the highest number of “challenging” seasonal allergy cities are Connecticut, Texas and New York — which have three cities each. Florida, Pennsylvania and South Carolina come in second with two cities each.

Find the full list below and decide if it’s time to move!

Most challenging cities

Scranton, Pennsylvania Wichita, Kansas McAllen, Texas Richmond, Virginia San Antonio, Texas Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Hartford, Connecticut Buffalo, New York New Haven, Connecticut Albany, New York Bridgeport, Connecticut Springfield, Massachussetts Dayton, Ohio Columbia, South Carolina El Paso, Texas Syracuse, New York Des Moines, Iowa Miami, Florida Memphis, Tennessee Las Vegas, Nevada Tulsa, Oklahoma Jacksonville, Florida Grand Rapids, Michigan Allentown, Pennsylvania Greenville, South Carolina

What’s the deal with Scranton? AAFA explains Scranton is the top seasonal allergy offender year-round, for both spring and fall allergies due to higher-than-average pollen levels and having fewer board-certified allergists/immunologists in the area.

‘Average’ seasonal allergy cities (26-75)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Riverside, California Dallas, Texas Baton Rouge, Louisiana St. Louis, Missouri Charleston, South Carolina Greensboro, North Carolina Poughkeepsie, New York Houston, Texas Knoxville, Tennessee Toledo, Ohio Lakeland, Florida Daytona Beach, Florida Columbus, Ohio Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Orlando, Florida Sarasota, Florida Louisville, Kentucky Tuscon, Arizona Cape Coral, Florida Palm Bay, Florida Akron, Ohio Oxnard, California Little Rock, Arkansas Worcester, Massachusetts New Orleans, Louisiana Cleveland, Ohio Tampa, Florida Winston-Salem, North Carolina Chattanooga, Tennessee Virginia Beach, Virginia Augusta, Georgia Charlotte, North Carolina Birmingham, Alabama Nashville, Tennessee Jackson, Mississippi Rochester, New York Detroit, Michigan Indianapolis, Indiana Los Angeles, California New York, New York Austin, Texas Chicago, Illinois Providence, Rhode Island Cincinnati, Ohio Atlanta, Georgia Kansas City, Missouri Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Omaha, Nebraska Boston, Massachusetts

‘Better than average’ seasonal allergy cities (76-100)

Colorado Springs, Colorado Spokane, Washington Albuquerque, New Mexico Baltimore, Maryland Ogden, Utah Raleigh, North Carolina Minneapolis, Minnesota Boise, Idaho Bakersfield, California Milwaukee, Wisconsin Stockton, California Madison, Wisconsin San Diego, California Washington, D.C. Salt Lake City, Utah Fresno, California Phoenix, Arizona Provo, Utah Denver, Colorado Sacramento, California Portland, Oregon San Jose, California San Francisco, California Durham, North Carolina Seattle, Washington

California contains the most “better than average” seasonal allergy cities on the list. The AAFA notes pollen count estimates are “limited” in Alaska and Hawaii and aren’t included.

Pollen allergy (spring) season usually begins around early February and continues through early summer, depending where you live. But a study published in the Nature Communications academic journal last month indicates the season could become even longer due to climate change. Researchers estimate the season could begin up to 40 days earlier than it does now and pollen concentrations even higher — all contributing to worse allergy seasons overall.