One local business has a fun take on helping the community.

Whippy Dip on West 26th Street held a Christmas in July event that benefits Toys for Tots.

If you can bring in a new toy, you get a coupon for a free small cone. A percentage of the proceeds also go towards toys for tots.

The Grinch and Santa Clause were on hand, waving to passing cars and taking pictures with customers.

“The community comes together to support Whippy Dip, so she wanted to give back to the community that supports her,” said the Grinch, a friend of Whippy Dip’s co-owner.

Santa and the Grinch will be back at Whippy Dip Saturday if you would like to donate.