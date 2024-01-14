(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Wind chill advisories have been put in effect for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula, OH Counties with wind chills reaching negative temperatures.

All advisories went into effect Sunday morning between 6 and 7 A.M. and are in effect until 4 P.M. Sunday.

Frigid temperatures across the region combined with strong winds can bring the windchill factor to -10 degrees and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Wind Advisories for Erie Lakeshore Warren McKean & Elk Counties until 4 PM. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winter Storm Warnings for Chautauqua and SW NY State Counties until 7 AM Monday. Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the most persistent lake snows, with storm totals 8 to 16 inches in most persistent snows. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Heaviest totals in Northern Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties with very little accumulation closer to the PA border.

A full forecast for the region is available here.