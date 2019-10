Millcreek Police were called out to Hart Road, just south of West 12th Street at 5:49 Friday evening.

According to Millcreek Police 2, 12 year old boys were walking along Hart Road, when a newer model black pick up truck stopped and a white male driver attempted to get the boys in his truck with a promise of going to his house to play video games. Millcreek Police are still investigating. If you should have any information, please call Millcreek Police at 814 833 7777. This is a developing story