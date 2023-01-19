(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Washington Township is bringing back its Winter Fest. This will be the second winter that the event has been held.

Washington Township’s Winter Fest will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at Inspiration Park, 18000 Edinboro Road.

The event will include music from a professional DJ, free food and drinks (chips, cookies, hotdogs, cider and water), free marshmallow roasting in outdoor firepits, dog sledding demonstrations and sled dog meet and greets, free glow sticks, and free hot cocoa. If the winter brings snow again, sledding will be a featured activity during the event.

Free coozies will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Last year, more than 200 people attended the inaugural Winter Fest.

The event is organized by the Washington Township Parks and Recreation Committee and has been sponsored by 20 local businesses and organizations.